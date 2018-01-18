McMinnville mother arrested in connection to 7-week-old baby's d - KPTV - FOX 12

McMinnville mother arrested in connection to 7-week-old baby's death

Clely Flores-Ramirez, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Yamhill County Correctional Facility) Clely Flores-Ramirez, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Yamhill County Correctional Facility)
McMinnville police arrested a 31-year-old woman on charges related to her 7-week-old baby's death.

Police said an investigation began on Nov. 21, 2017 when the baby sustained suspicious and life-threatening injuries while at a home in McMinnville. The baby was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center then transported to Oregon Health & Science University the same day.

The baby died on Nov. 23, according to police.

Detectives arrested the mother of the baby, Clely Flores-Ramirez, on Jan. 18. Flores-Ramirez was lodged at the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on charges of manslaughter in the first degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree. 

The case has been forwarded to the Yamhill County District Attorney's office.

Flores-Ramirez will be arraigned on Friday.

