Deputies: Kelso man arrested on child sex abuse, rape charges - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Kelso man arrested on child sex abuse, rape charges

Posted: Updated:
Erick W. Itza-Briceno, jail booking photo (Columbia County Jail) Erick W. Itza-Briceno, jail booking photo (Columbia County Jail)
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

A 35-year-old Kelso man was arrested Thursday in connection with a child rape and sex abuse investigation.

The investigation began when the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a child abuse report through DHS. 

According to the sheriff's office, three victims said that Erick W. Itza-Briceno had groomed and sexually abused them when they were between the ages of 9 and 14-years old. 

One victim, who is now 23-years old said Itza-Briceno abused her about three times a month between the ages of 11 and 14 when she lived in Scappoose. The two younger victims, now currently 14 and 12-years old, said the abuse happened in the St. Helens area.

The sheriff's office said they learned that the most recent abuse happened two and a half years ago.

Itza-Briceno was lodged in the Columbia County Jail on Thursday on eight counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.