Deputies: Kelso man arrested on child sex abuse, rape charges

A 35-year-old Kelso man was arrested Thursday in connection with a child rape and sex abuse investigation.

The investigation began when the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a child abuse report through DHS.

According to the sheriff's office, three victims said that Erick W. Itza-Briceno had groomed and sexually abused them when they were between the ages of 9 and 14-years old.

One victim, who is now 23-years old said Itza-Briceno abused her about three times a month between the ages of 11 and 14 when she lived in Scappoose. The two younger victims, now currently 14 and 12-years old, said the abuse happened in the St. Helens area.

The sheriff's office said they learned that the most recent abuse happened two and a half years ago.

Itza-Briceno was lodged in the Columbia County Jail on Thursday on eight counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse.

