Strong wave damages condos in Lincoln City

A wave washed up to the Sea Gypsy condominiums in Lincoln City and damaged a few doors and a fence.

Moody mother nature served up wild waves, towering swells, and chaos on the Oregon Coast.

"All of a sudden I saw pure horror on everyone's face, they turned and ran towards me," said Kimberly Hitchcock.

Hitchcock ran from the mighty waves, crashing down at the Sea Gypsy.

"I took off, booked it out of there, the waves came crashing, chased us down," said Hitchcock. "After we ran we immediately started to smell gas as well."

The powerful wave busted a gas line at Kyllo's Seafood & Grill, a restaurant right next door.

Viewer video from inside a room at the Sea Gypsy shows the full force of the wave.

"Suddenly one came up, broke through the sliding door," said Lynn Bott.

Bott was sitting behind a glass sliding door when a wave shattered the glass and rushing water pushed her 10 feet, washing her to the other side of the room.

"I was thrown across the room with the flow of the water and hit the counter across the room," said Bott.

Hitchcock is thankful everyone is OK.

"I mean the force, the sheer force and power these waves had to literally rip through these doors...," said Hitchcock.

Beach access is closed in several areas Thursday night. Even though it may look safe things can change in an instant.

