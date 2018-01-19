Washington Co. deputy has become one of Oregon's top DUII enforcement officers

A local man went from software CEO to Oregon's top officer for DUII enforcement.

Deputy James Abeles started with the West Linn Police Department in 2012, then joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office in April of 2017.

Abeles has made dozens of impaired driving arrests, and it's becoming his claim to fame. But Abeles' passion is just keeping people safe.

When he tracks down impaired drivers, he reminds them that they not only can hurt themselves, but others too.

"This was something I thought that I could do and hopefully do well," said Abeles.

The former CEO of a software company has made a late change in careers.

"Everybody's got a different interest. For me, DUI enforcement is what I get the most reward out of," Abeles said.

Having a huge effect on traffic safety in West Linn, and now in Washington County.

"Driving around in Cornelius, I feel like this is a community full of people who deserve to be safe," said Abeles.

Abeles doesn't aim to be the best, but he's pulled enough impaired drivers off the road to name him Oregon's top DUII enforcement officer - twice.

"If you arrest enough people you have to have some positive impact," said Abeles. "I spend my whole shift looking for impaired drivers and that's what I try to do, to have that impact to try to make the most of this career."

Since September, Abeles has made more than 40 DUII arrests.

