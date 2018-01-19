Police: One man injured in Gresham shooting

One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Gresham Thursday night.

According to Gresham Police Department, a man walked into Mount Hood Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. A K-9 found a handgun near the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark jacket and blues jeans.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gresham Police.

