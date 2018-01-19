Police: One man injured in Gresham shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One man injured in Gresham shooting

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Gresham Thursday night.

According to Gresham Police Department, a man walked into Mount Hood Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. A K-9 found a handgun near the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark jacket and blues jeans.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gresham Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.