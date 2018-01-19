Police: Teen looking to buy car shot by man uninvolved in sale in Gresham

A teen looking to buy a car he found on an app was attacked and shot by a man who was not involved in the sale, according to police.

An 18-year-old from Milwaukie went to the area of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard to meet someone regarding a car for sale posted on the OfferUp app.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:18 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting.

Witnesses said the suspect began yelling at the group and punched the 18-year-old in the face. As the suspect was walking away, police said he fired one shot and hit the teen in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his friends. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Pierce of Portland, was found walking away from the area. Pierce was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Investigators said the suspect was not involved with the sale of the car.

“Police would like to remind the public that the Gresham Police Department has an e-commerce safe space under video surveillance to conduct these types of transactions,” according to a Gresham Police Department statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting investigation is asked to contact police at 503-618-2719.

