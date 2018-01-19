Outages leave more than 2,000 PGE customers in Multnomah County without power for hours

Thousands of residents in Multnomah County started their Friday morning without power, and the outages were expected to last several hours.

Portland General Electric customers in southeast Portland and Gresham woke up in the dark.

At 6:10 a.m., nearly 2,200 households were without power.

According to the PGE outage map, power was originally expected to be restored around 10 a.m., but an update at 8:50 a.m. said power wouldn't fully be back on until 4:30 p.m.

At the time of the service update, nearly 1,000 PGE customers were still without power.

PGE first listed the cause of the outages as multiple factors, but then attributed the outages as equipment failure.

