On the Go with Joe at Clark County Antiques & Collectibles Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Clark County Antiques & Collectibles Show

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Event Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.

The show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday and is perfect for shoppers who love buying vintage.

With 250 booths of items, the show has plenty of treasures to be found.

Anyone interested in learning more about the show can visit ClarkCountyEventCenter.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.