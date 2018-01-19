On the Go with Joe at Clark County Antiques & Collectibles Show

It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A wave washed up to the Sea Gypsy condominiums in Lincoln City and damaged a few doors and a fence.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Deputies say a Clatskanie man fled his home after he forced his wife’s hands into hot frying oil and attempted to strangle his 7-month-old son.More >
Police said an investigation began on Nov. 21, 2017 when the baby sustained suspicious and life-threatening injuries while at a home in McMinnville.More >
Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast after a Portland woman was hit by a large wave and log near Lincoln City.More >
A local man went from software CEO to Oregon's top officer for DUII enforcement.More >
U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended the search for a man who was reportedly swept out to sea near Depoe Bay.More >
A teen looking to buy a car he found on an app was attacked and shot by a man who was not involved in the sale, according to police.More >
A California couple tortured a dozen of their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted, chaining them to their beds for up to months, preventing them from using the toilet at times and forbidding them from showering more than once a year, a prosecutor said Thursday.More >
