On the Go with Joe at Clark County Antiques & Collectibles Show

It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Event Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.

The show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday and is perfect for shoppers who love buying vintage.

With 250 booths of items, the show has plenty of treasures to be found.

Anyone interested in learning more about the show can visit ClarkCountyEventCenter.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.