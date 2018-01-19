Teen accused of starting Eagle Creek Fire to appear in court in - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen accused of starting Eagle Creek Fire to appear in court in Hood River next month

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) -

The teenage boy accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge, is scheduled to have a hearing in Hood River next month.

In October, the Hood River County District Attorney's Office and Oregon State Police reported that legal proceedings against the 15-year-old boy had begun in Hood River, after the teen had been arraigned on a juvenile court petition. 

The Eagle Creek Fire started Sept. 2. Detectives said the boy from Vancouver was identified as the suspect early in the investigation, after hikers said they spotted him setting off fireworks.

On Friday Feb. 16, the suspect is scheduled to appear for a hearing at the Hood River Courthouse.

The boy faces charges including reckless burning and unlawful possession of fireworks.

