Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for kidnapping, attempted rape in SE Portland

A man was sentenced to 7 1/2 year in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree kidnapping and attempted rape.

David Abraham Marcus, 28, was arrested in March 2017 in connection with a case from June 2016 in southeast Portland.

A 22-year-old woman said she was walking from a grocery store at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Duke Street at 12:20 a.m. when a man came from behind, grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth and dragged her toward the Eastmoreland Golf Course parking lot.

The woman told police the suspect tried to push her into the back of his hatchback SUV, but she managed to fight him off and run away.

The victim told FOX 12 she saw a tarp and ropes in the back of the man’s car.

The woman provided a description of the suspect and his car to police. Investigators did not release how they connected Marcus to the case.

Marcus pleaded guilty on Dec. 22, 2017 and was sentenced in court Friday. Along with 7 1/2 years in prison, Marcus was also sentenced to 10 years post-prison supervision and ordered to register as a sex offender.

