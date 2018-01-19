Battle Ground man accused of attacking sleeping father with bread knife

A 21-year-old Battle Ground man is accused of using a bread knife to repeatedly stab his sleeping father.

Prosecutors Friday morning recalled the chilling details as Colin Dixon stood before a judge in Clark County Court to face charges of attempted murder and assault.

According to investigators, Dixon's 42-year-old father was asleep on the couch when his son came at him with the eight-inch serrated knife just after midnight Thursday at the home the family shares on North Parkway Avenue.

Battle Ground police said Dixon then turned the knife on his mother and sister when they attempted to intervene.

All three family members were taken to the hospital.

Dixon's father was stabbed in his head and chest and nearly died of his injuries, according to investigators. Prosecutors said he required an emergency surgery to save his life.

The mother and sister were treated and released.

Prosecutors said Dixon admitted to police that he stabbed his father, telling him he was in a “dream-like” state during the attack and had smoked marijuana earlier that night.

Dixon’s second-degree attempted murder charge could be changed to first-degree, prosecutors warned, adding they believe the attack may have been premeditated.

They also expressed concern for Dixon’s mental health and asked the judge to set his bail at $750,000.

The judge agreed and barred Dixon from contacting his family.

He’ll be back in court Feb. 2.

Phone calls to Dixon’s family members were not returned.

