One lane of Hwy 213 closed indefinitely in Mulino for landslide repairs

One northbound lane of Highway 213 in Mulino will be closed indefinitely for landslide repairs.

The left lane closure began Friday near South Eldorado Road. Starting next week, the speed limit in the area will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph for the duration of the repairs.

Drilling work will begin Monday, which could lead to more movement of the cracks. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that is normal given the soil conditions.

ODOT workers said the road remains safe and is being monitored on a daily basis.

The crack across the highway developed as an ancient landslide reactivated during the record-setting rains over the past winter.

ODOT completed the first phase of repairs to the pavement in October. The repairs involved installation of layers of rocks and geogrid, a strong plastic material that strengthens the road and allows some movement.

The pavement continues to shift in the areas between where the geogrid was installed. In this second phase of work, the contractor will install horizontal drains below the highway to help drain water from the landslide area.

“While a closure of OR 213 is not expected, crews are ready to take all necessary steps if safety is threatened,” according to ODOT.

Drivers should expect 20-minute delays starting Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as crews will flag and intermittently stop traffic for pavement repairs.

An around-the-clock northbound left lane closure will be in place until construction is complete. While the road is safe for travel, according to ODOT, the bump in the left lane is not safe for drivers at highway speeds. Travelers should expect delays and congestion.

A public meeting is set to discuss the landslide from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Arrowhead Golf Club, 28301 Cascade Highway, Molalla.

For more information, go to Oregon.gov/ODOT.

