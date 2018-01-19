Timbers sign Vancouver native as ‘homegrown player’ from Timbers Academy

The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.

Foster Langsdorf, 22, is the second player from the Timbers Academy program to sign a homegrown player contract with the club.

Langsdorf’s four-year career as a forward at Stanford included helping lead the Cardinal to three straight NCAA titles from 2015 to 2017 and four consecutive Pac-12 titles from 2014 to 2017.

Langsdorf finished his collegiate career as the Pac-12 career leader in points (86) and goals (37). He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Langsdorf played for the Portland Timbers Academy from 2012-2014 and was the 2013 Timbers Academy Player of the Year. He also played three seasons for the Portland Timbers U23s in the PDL, featuring in 17 matches, while registering three goals and an assist.

According to MLS, homegrown players can be signed directly by MLS teams without going through the SuperDraft if they have played at least one year in the team’s academy and met certain training and retention requirements.

