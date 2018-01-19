Local bakery owned by Carnie Wilson whips up bite-sized goodness

Music star Carnie Wilson rose to fame as part of the multi-platinum selling trio Wilson Phillips back in 1990.

Her father is Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, so music always came naturally to her.

But Carnie's also been baking for most of her life, and she’s taken her culinary passion to brick and mortar status.

She co-owns Love Bites by Carnie with her business partner and longtime friend, Tiffany Miller. Love Bites is a bakery and cafe in Sherwood.

MORE got a special behind-the-counter tour and saw how some of the sweet treats are made.

Some menu standouts: the s'mores bite and vanilla honey peanut butter cheesecake bite.

Love Bites by Carnie is located at 15028 Southwest Century Drive #200 Sherwood, Oregon, and can be ordered online.

Carnie hopes to open up to 500 Love Bites locations in the next 10 years.

