Chase suspect arrested with child in truck after officer-involved shooting in Wasco Co.

A suspect was arrested with his 1-year-old son in the truck after a high-speed chase through two counties ended with an officer-involved shooting, according to police.

An OSP trooper attempted to stop a westbound Dodge pickup for speeding on Interstate 84 in Sherman County at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

The driver failed to stop, cut through the grassy median and headed east on the highway. Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. Attempts to stop the driver were halted several times due to concerns for public safety. Spike strips at two separate locations were unsuccessful in stopping the truck.

A Wasco County deputy spotted the pickup at a home off Highway 197, about four miles south of Tygh Valley, at 4:25 p.m.

Investigators said the driver attempted to get back on Highway 197 when the deputy fired several rounds at the pickup using his sidearm.

The truck came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Rudy Foki Paea Fifita, 30, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested on charges including attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

Police said a 23-year-old woman from Hawaii was in the truck, along with their 1-year-old son. Fifita, the woman and child were not injured, according to police.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.