Some Gorge trails could reopen this spring after Eagle Creek Fire, others may take years

A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A wave washed up to the Sea Gypsy condominiums in Lincoln City and damaged a few doors and a fence.More >
A wave washed up to the Sea Gypsy condominiums in Lincoln City and damaged a few doors and a fence.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Deputies say a Clatskanie man fled his home after he forced his wife’s hands into hot frying oil and attempted to strangle his 7-month-old son.More >
Deputies say a Clatskanie man fled his home after he forced his wife’s hands into hot frying oil and attempted to strangle his 7-month-old son.More >
A teen looking to buy a car he found on an app was attacked and shot by a man who was not involved in the sale, according to police.More >
A teen looking to buy a car he found on an app was attacked and shot by a man who was not involved in the sale, according to police.More >
The teenage boy accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge, is scheduled to have a hearing in Hood River next month.More >
The teenage boy accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge, is scheduled to have a hearing in Hood River next month.More >
Police said an investigation began on Nov. 21, 2017 when the baby sustained suspicious and life-threatening injuries while at a home in McMinnville.More >
Police said an investigation began on Nov. 21, 2017 when the baby sustained suspicious and life-threatening injuries while at a home in McMinnville.More >
Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast after a Portland woman was hit by a large wave and log near Lincoln City.More >
Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast after a Portland woman was hit by a large wave and log near Lincoln City.More >
A California couple tortured a dozen of their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted, chaining them to their beds for up to months, preventing them from using the toilet at times and forbidding them from showering more than once a year, a prosecutor said Thursday.More >
A California couple tortured a dozen of their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted, chaining them to their beds for up to months, preventing them from using the toilet at times and forbidding them from showering more than once a year, a prosecutor said Thursday.More >
A local man went from software CEO to Oregon's top officer for DUII enforcement.More >
A local man went from software CEO to Oregon's top officer for DUII enforcement.More >