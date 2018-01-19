Crews responding to semi-truck fire in N. Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews responding to semi-truck fire in N. Portland

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue are responding to an incident involving three semi-trucks Friday afternoon.

The fire is at 10145 N Portland Rd., and PF&R crews have requested additional resources to combat the blaze.

Fire officials are asking people to keep clear of the area and warning drivers to expect delays as crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.