Crews responding to semi-truck fire in N. Portland

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue are responding to an incident involving three semi-trucks Friday afternoon.

The fire is at 10145 N Portland Rd., and PF&R crews have requested additional resources to combat the blaze.

Fire officials are asking people to keep clear of the area and warning drivers to expect delays as crews respond to the scene.

