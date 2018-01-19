Reward offered in deadly shooting at Fernhill Park in NE Portland

A reward is being offered to help solve a deadly shooting at a park in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at Fernhill Park on the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue the night of Jan. 8.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found 25-year-old Cody Bennett Oller on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed his cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound.

Oller was living in the Portland area, but he was originally from Kansas.

Police said there is no suspect information in the case at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

