Drone video captures swells chasing back beachgoers on Washington coast

The images of Thursday's powerful surf along the Pacific coast continue to be shared on social media, and one of the most popular videos is from a drone that caught swells being pushed ashore.

Joshua Wilkins of Ocean Park, Washington, said he was out Thursday morning during low tide when he shot video of the surf and posted in online before others said he should head out at high tide.

"I had heard that the storm surge was going to be hitting pretty hard," Wilkins said.

When he returned for high tide he captured a pretty wild scene.

"The waves had definitely come up higher than they were the night before,” Wilkins said. “There were lots of logs everywhere.”

The camera on his drone captured a swell pushing up the beach and onto the access road where several people had stopped to watch the high surf.

"I was just kind of flying around checking out the waves, and the next thing I know this wave was like serious,” Wilkins said. "I noticed that these cars were in, like reverse, trying to get out of the way the water was coming."

Wilkins posted that video to YouTube and since Thursday has racked up thousands of views.

