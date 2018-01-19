Police: Car theft and chop shop ring linked to Salem tow company

A suspected car theft operation and chop shop ring has been linked to a tow company in Salem, according to police.

The Oregon State Police Major Crime Section served search warrants at three Salem-area locations Friday. Investigators said the investigation is focused on Gone Towing.

Police were seen at the business Friday towing cars and bagging up evidence.

While investigators aren’t releasing many details about Friday’s search warrants, Oregon State Police confirmed three locations were involved: A tow yard, a house about a mile away and another property in rural Marion County.

Neighbors of the towing business told FOX 12 drivers seems to come and go from the location at all hours and the activity seemed suspicious.

Police reported Friday that no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation at this time.

