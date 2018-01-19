Salem police trying to solve rash of armed robberies

Business owners and police in Salem are dealing with a recent rash of armed robberies and they want to catch those responsible before someone gets hurt.

Since mid-December, police said they’ve responded to at least 10 armed robberies at businesses in the city.

One happened Thursday night at the Corner Market, another on Wednesday night at Dede’s Deli and also at the Center Market. In nearly all of the robberies, the suspect has used a gun. Police believe some of the crimes are connected, possibly because an organized crime group is planning them.

Harpreet Kaur’s convenience store was robbed on Christmas Eve. She said business owners feel scared and a little helpless right now.



“We have 20 cameras but still, we are thinking, what do we have to do?” said Kaur. “We need all of the community – each one who has stores – so we can talk to each other. We need the solution to this one.”

Salem Police said they can’t be sure what’s behind this rash of robberies, but like anything, they say crime often comes in waves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

