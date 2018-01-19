McMinnville man arrested in child sex abuse investigation - KPTV - FOX 12

McMinnville man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a child sex abuse investigation.

McMinnville Police Department said the investigation began in Oct. 2017. Over several months, detectives received information that indicated that Vaughn Leslie Monagon had engaged in the sexual abuse of a child a number of years ago.

Monagon was arrested Friday on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The case has been turned over to the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone with relevant information about Monagon to please call the McMinnville Police Department tipline at 503-434-2337.

