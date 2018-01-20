Marches and protests planned in Portland one year after inauguration

This weekend marks the first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, and people in Portland are gearing up for it by hosting a handful of protests, marches, and events.

The group Two Spirit Nation is hosting what's considered Portland’s Women’s March this year called the Indigenous Womxn’s March.

“This is not a protest, this is a celebration and honoring women,” Two Spirit Nation founder Candi Brings Plenty said. “This year the Board of Directors for the Portland March for Women had stepped down and created space for women of color to take the seeds and take the lead for the Portland March for Women.”

While Brings Plenty said last year’ march was about the reaction to President Trump taking office, this year is all about coming together.

“Solidarity is the way we’re going to move forward with love, community and support with one another,” she explained.

A National March for Impeachment is also being held this weekend, which organizers said would celebrate a protest that happened last year in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day that brought out thousands and some of whom threw rocks, bottles and flares at officers.

An event called MeToo March & SpeakOUT organized by Socialist Alternative Portland is also being held this weekend. The event’s Facebook page states the plan is to bring MeToo into the streets, adding it’s a mass movement to fight sexism.

A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they haven’t received any applications for permits this weekend.

Portland police and TriMet officials are still gearing up for the protests and marches. Police are urging everyone to follow the law and not bring any weapons to any of the events.

