Troopers identify man swept off rocks in Depoe Bay

The Oregon State Police have released the identity of the man who was swept off rocks in Depoe Bay Thursday.

Troopers said 46-year-old Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez is presumed deceased.

The OSP and U.S. Coast Guard began searching for Alvarez before noon Thursday after receiving reports that a man had swept off the rocks near the sea wall in Depoe Bay.

Witnesses at the scene told troopers said the man had climbed over the sea wall to see the high surf.

Crews suspended their search just before 8 p.m. Thursday. The Mexican Consulate notified the Oregon State Police Friday that Alvarez’s family in Michoacán had been notified.

The high surf and coastal flooding also caused a great deal of damage to businesses in Lincoln City and sent a Portland woman to the hospital after she was hit by a large wave and log on the beach near the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

