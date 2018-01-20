Security camera shows suspect unscrew lights before Woodburn porch theft

A Woodburn man is hoping that someone can help identify a man who he said came on to his porch, unscrewed a light and took off with a gas tank.

Doug Fulfer said it was just before 4 a.m. Thursday when surveillance video captured the man checking out the area before walking up on the porch and unscrewing a porch light.

While the thief may have been trying to make it hard to be seen, Fulfer said the security camera switched to a night view mode that recorded more of the thief’s activity.

“In my mind, this is what he's doing. He's prepared, he's got a red light on his head, he's got a big, lengthy jacket, he's got his head in a beanie,” Fulfer told FOX 12. “I'll tell you what gave me chills is when my wife came back in from taking the puppy out to do his business and she said 'Why are the lights out?' And first thing in my mind is when I saw the video, ‘Oh my God, she could've ran into this guy.’”

In addition to his 10-gallon gas tank, Fulfer said his neighbors are missing some butane and a lawn mower.

Woodburn police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information on the case give them a call.

