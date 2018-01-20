Person injured in rollover crash on Hwy 217 - KPTV - FOX 12

Person injured in rollover crash on Hwy 217

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Highway 217 has reopened after a rollover crash in Tigard.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the crash happened at 6:45 this morning.

They said one person had to be extricated and was taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

