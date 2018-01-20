Person injured in rollover crash on Hwy 217

Highway 217 has reopened after a rollover crash in Tigard.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the crash happened at 6:45 this morning.

HWY 217 has been reopened after a rollover crash. The call came in at 6:45 am. Crews arrived and had a complex extrication of one patient who was transported to OHSU by ground ambulance with traumatic injuries. pic.twitter.com/1r6jkPhSE0 — TVF&R (@TVFR) January 20, 2018

They said one person had to be extricated and was taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.