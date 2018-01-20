Crews respond to head-on crash in Canby; person life flighted to hospital

Crews from Canby Fire responded to a head-on crash that injured one person Saturday morning.

Canby Fire said the crash happened in the area of Highway 170 and Gribble Road.

Head on collision 170 and Gribble rd heavy extrication to get patient out 1 person life flighted to trauma center avoid the area expect delays pic.twitter.com/lF1YJtcDTJ — Canby Fire (@CanbyFire) January 20, 2018

170 and Gribble pic.twitter.com/51Ara3HKot — Canby Fire (@CanbyFire) January 20, 2018

One person had to be life flighted to a trauma center.

Canby Fire said to avoid the area and expect delays.

