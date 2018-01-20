Crews respond to head-on crash in Canby; person life flighted to - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to head-on crash in Canby; person life flighted to hospital

Courtesy: Canby Fire Courtesy: Canby Fire
CANBY, OR (KPTV) -

Crews from Canby Fire responded to a head-on crash that injured one person Saturday morning.

Canby Fire said the crash happened in the area of Highway 170 and Gribble Road.

One person had to be life flighted to a trauma center.

Canby Fire said to avoid the area and expect delays.

