Police: NE Portland Starbucks robbed at knifepoint - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: NE Portland Starbucks robbed at knifepoint

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a suspect that robbed Starbucks Grand Avenue at knifepoint Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report a robbery at Starbucks, located at 1621 Northeast Grand Avenue, at 6:16 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a knife. After obtaining some cash, the suspect left without incident. No one was injured.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, six feet tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.