Police: NE Portland Starbucks robbed at knifepoint

Police are searching for a suspect that robbed Starbucks Grand Avenue at knifepoint Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report a robbery at Starbucks, located at 1621 Northeast Grand Avenue, at 6:16 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a knife. After obtaining some cash, the suspect left without incident. No one was injured.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, six feet tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

