Seaside elementary school janitor arrested for child molestation

A 46-year-old Seaside man has been arrested for sexual molestation.

The Seaside Police Department said Keith Alexander Davis, who is a janitor at Seaside Heights Elementary, was arrested on Thursday for sexual molestation of a child.

Detectives said they don't believe Davis was using his position with the school to gain access to the victim.

Davis is lodged at the Clatsop County Jail on the charges of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and five counts of first-degree sodomy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Bill Barnes at 503-738-6311.

