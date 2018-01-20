Marches, rallies held in downtown Portland to mark one year after inauguration

A number of protests, marches and events are being throughout Portland Saturday to mark the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters attended the National March for Impeachment was held in Terry Schrunk Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Organizers said the event was held to celebrate a protest that happened last year in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day.

Big crowd forming at Terry Schrunk Plaza ahead of National March for Impeachment rally, set to start in a few minutes. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tHdmyPvbB5 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 20, 2018

Many signs in opposition of the current administration here, some extremely colorful. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lVdCQ1WQoi — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 20, 2018

Shortly after the rally, a peaceful march begin at 1:30 p.m. Protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland from Terry Schrunk Plaza, ending at the Battleship Oregon Memorial along the waterfront just after 2:30 p.m.

March begins down 3rd Ave downtown. Police presence visible. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zlf42WRNG9 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 20, 2018

Marchers have ended at the Battleship Oregon Memorial. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/T1k7s40rPd — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 20, 2018

Portland police said the march did not have a permit to walk on roads, and officers closed some roads to vehicles while the march was going on.

TriMet experienced some service disruptions during the march.

A march has started @inDowntownPDX. The march does not have a permit to walk on roads, but for the safety of participants and the motoring community, police are attempting to close some roads to motor vehicles in the area. Please use extra caution if driving in @inDowntownPDX. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2018

A second rally called MeToo March & SpeakOUT organized by Socialist Alternative Portland was held at Pioneer Square at 2:30 p.m.

An organizer started the rally by saying she is a victim of sexual assault and shared her story. Other victims of sexual assault shared their stories.

People told FOX 12 this event was extrememly encouraging to see and hear.

"I'm out here because I'm a victim of sexual assault and I really fell like I need to join in, speaking out about just the horrible people that get away with stuff like this," said Rachel Beondesen.

Organizers asking people to come up & share their stories about sexual violence. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dOwxVv8cWq — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 20, 2018

Victim’s telling their stories. Crowd getting larger at Pioneer Square. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bWB6pVaoXI — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 20, 2018

After the rally, the large group began marching through downtown Portland. At one point they stopped in the middle of an intersection.

Group now stopped in middle of intersection. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pYxtEWjfwX — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 21, 2018

The group Two Spirit Nation is hosting what's considered Portland's Women's March this year called the Indigenous Womxn's March. It will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.