Marches, rallies held in downtown Portland to mark one year after inauguration

A number of protests, marches and events are being throughout Portland Saturday to mark the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters attended the National March for Impeachment was held in Terry Schrunk Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Organizers said the event was held to celebrate a protest that happened last year in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day.

Shortly after the rally, a peaceful march begin at 1:30 p.m. Protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland from Terry Schrunk Plaza, ending at the Battleship Oregon Memorial along the waterfront just after 2:30 p.m.

Portland police said the march did not have a permit to walk on roads, and officers closed some roads to vehicles while the march was going on.

TriMet experienced some service disruptions during the march.

A second rally called MeToo March & SpeakOUT organized by Socialist Alternative Portland was held at Pioneer Square at 2:30 p.m.

An organizer started the rally by saying she is a victim of sexual assault and shared her story. Other victims of sexual assault shared their stories.

People told FOX 12 this event was extrememly encouraging to see and hear.

"I'm out here because I'm a victim of sexual assault and I really fell like I need to join in, speaking out about just the horrible people that get away with stuff like this," said Rachel Beondesen.

After the rally, the large group began marching through downtown Portland. At one point they stopped in the middle of an intersection.

The group Two Spirit Nation is hosting what's considered Portland's Women's March this year called the Indigenous Womxn's March. It will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

