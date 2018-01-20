Police searching for bank robbery suspect in NE Portland

Police are searching for a man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in northeast Portland on Saturday.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the bank on the 12200 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 1:23 p.m.

Employees said the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

