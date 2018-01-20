OSP searching for 52-year-old woman who went missing on trip from Portland to Idaho

The Oregon State Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing while traveling from Portland to Idaho.

Police said 52-year-old Ruby Pike, from Star, Idaho, was reported missing by her husband on Friday. Pike's husband said she was to be traveling from Portland to Boise with an unknown direct route.

Pike was last heard from at 4:13 p.m. Friday. She told her husband she would call when she arrived to Ontario, Oregon but Pike never called. She was supposed to arrived home around 10 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said Pike's cell phone was pinged and the last location was near Highway 395b at milepost 59, about 10 miles south of Ukiah.

Pike is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, an orange shirt, and clogs.

Police said Pike is driving a 2008 white Toyota Tundra with a matching white leer canopy with glass sides and custom black, slightly oversized tires. The Tundra has three stickers on the driver's side tailgate and driver's doors of "Dallbello, Marker, and Vokal."

Units from Patrol Division and Fish & Wildlife Division searched the area where Pike's cell phone ping and were not successful.

Anyone with information on Pike's whereabouts is asked to call the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-664-4600 and refer to case number SP18-023772.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.