Police: Man arrested in connection with SE Portland deadly shooting

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Sept. of 2017.

Back on Sept. 17, police responded to reports of gunfire on Southeast 28th Avenue near Powell Boulevard.

Wilbert “Billy” Butler, 27, was found with severe injuries and taken to the hospital. Police said he died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said based on information learned during the investigation, a warrant was issued for Lorenzo L. Jones.

On Friday, Jones was arrested by the Eugene Police Department during a traffic stop in Eugene.

Jones has been lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a warrant for murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He will be arraigned on Monday.

