Oil sheen spans 5 miles on Columbia River by Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say an oil spill has created a sheen spanning five miles of the Columbia River near Astoria.

The Daily Astorian reported Friday the Coast Guard believes the source of the leak is believed to be near the Cannery Pier Hotel.

The pier in that area houses the Union Fisherman Cooperative but the Coast Guard says the source of the spill hasn't been located. Especially high tides could have contributed to oil spread.

The Coast Guard says reports of the sheen began Thursday afternoon, but weather conditions did not allow for safe cleanup and investigatory operations. The first report of a small sheen came from an onlooker near the hotel, and reports originating from the Port of Astoria and Hammond came in Friday morning.

A containment boom was placed around the pier, where cleanup efforts have begun.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.