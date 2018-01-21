NB I-5 offramp to Water Avenue reopens following semi rollover

The offramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Water Avenue in Portland has reopened after a rolled-over semi blocked the roadway for hours.

The container truck was transporting apparel and shoes when it overturned Sunday morning. There is no word if the semi driver sustained any injuries.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews cleaned up about 10 gallons of oil and some fuel that spilled from the semi. They also had to pump off the remaining fuel before the truck could be righted.

Hazmat crews on scene cleaning up fuel and engine oil from rolled over semi at I-5 NB off-ramp to Water Ave. Cleanup could last through the afternoon #pdxtraffic Off-ramp closed. Expect delays on Water Ave. pic.twitter.com/4NMK7pkNmN — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) January 21, 2018

Making progress on rolled over semi that closed the off-ramp from I-5NB to Water Ave #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/djZlCJrnBo — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) January 22, 2018

At about 6:40 p.m., ODOT said the ramp was back open to traffic.

