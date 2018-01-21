NB I-5 offramp to Water Avenue reopens following semi rollover - KPTV - FOX 12

NB I-5 offramp to Water Avenue reopens following semi rollover

PORTLAND, OR

The offramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Water Avenue in Portland has reopened after a rolled-over semi blocked the roadway for hours.

The container truck was transporting apparel and shoes when it overturned Sunday morning. There is no word if the semi driver sustained any injuries. 

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews cleaned up about 10 gallons of oil and some fuel that spilled from the semi. They also had to pump off the remaining fuel before the truck could be righted.

At about 6:40 p.m., ODOT said the ramp was back open to traffic. 

