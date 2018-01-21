Semi rollover closes NB I-5 offramp to Water Avenue in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi rollover closes NB I-5 offramp to Water Avenue in Portland

A rolled-over semi has closed the offramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Water Avenue in Portland. 

The container truck was transporting apparel and shoes when it overturned Sunday morning. There is no word if the semi driver sustained any injuries. 

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews are cleaning up about 10 gallons of oil and some fuel that spilled from the semi. They will also need to pump off the remaining fuel before the truck can be righted. 

ODOT said the offramp will remain closed for the next couple of hours, and that drivers should expect delays on Water Avenue. 

