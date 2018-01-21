Detectives investigating shooting in Wood Village, one person injured

One person was injured in a shooting in Wood Village early Sunday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. at Northeast 238th Drive and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

One gunshot victim was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has been treated and released.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect vehicle had left the scene before officers arrived. The sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying the vehicle, which is described as a tan or gold mid-sized sedan with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.