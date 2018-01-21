Hundreds gather in Salem for 'Womxn's March'

Demonstrations continued across the country Sunday in protest of some of President Trump’s policies.

In Salem, hundreds of people came together on the State Capitol Mall for a women’s march.

The weather was dreary, but that didn’t stop people like Joanne Birney from joining the “Womxn’s March.”

“I think we’re doing really well, especially considering it’s pouring rain,” she said.

The event name is spelled with an ‘x’ because, organizers say, the letter encompasses a wider range of gender identities.

“Whether we’re a few or we’re many, we’re part of a global movement,” said Bob Rossi, who was there advocating for women’s rights.

Protesters took to the streets to send a strong message to the current administration.

Emily Romero was marching for change.

“We just a need a change. And we need to respect not only women, but also people of color. And just everyone,” she said.

Hundreds of people stand together in Salem for the “Womxn’s March.” Some are telling me the turnout is inspiring, given the rain, but that there are less people than last year. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/elU2a33xKO — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 21, 2018

“Women’s rights are very important for me and it’s all tied together with a corrupt justice system that needs a lot of repair,” said Ron Steiner, another protester.

One woman said she would give an F- grade to how the current administration is doing with regard to women’s rights.

However, hope was palpable during the march.

“I think we’re moving backwards rather than forwards, but I think that eventually things are going to be OK. It’s going to work out. We’re going to win,” said Rossi.

