Police respond to report of gunfire in downtown Portland, one person injured

One person was taken to the hospital following a report of gunfire in downtown Portland Sunday evening.

Police say officers responded to the report of gunfire near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Stark Street just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the location, they found an injured person. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and is believed to be in critical condition.

Officers are continuing to search for possible suspects in the area.

Southwest 4th Avenue between Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Pine Street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police investigate.

