Police: Victim in SW Portland shooting dies, suspect in custody

Portland police said that a man found injured near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Stark Street Sunday has died.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. and found the victim shortly after arriving at the scene.

Police and medical personnel transported him by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died. The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause of death.

Witnesses told FOX 12 they heard six to eight shots during the incident, and one witness said she saw two people running down the street.

A suspect in this incident, 24-year-old Aaron Britt, was arrested Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and faces one charge of murder, as well as a parole violation from a previous robbery conviction and a U.S. Marshals service hold.

Investigators said they do not believe there to be any further immediate danger to the public.

Southwest 4th Avenue between Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Pine Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police investigated the incident.

Report of gunfire near SW 4th Ave & Stark. Victim transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/QTT3WJMk2S — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 22, 2018

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Vince Cui by phone at 503-823-0449 or by email at Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton by phone at 503-823-0696 or by email at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.