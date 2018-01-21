Protesters march in downtown Portland for Indigenous Womxn's March

People attending the Indigenous Womxn's March returned to Terry Schrunk Plaza after marching to the waterfront. (KPTV)

Hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Portland Sunday for the Indigenous Womxn’s March.

The event started at about 1 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Protesters then marched to the waterfront for a water ceremony before returning to the park for a rally and performances by Aztec dancers.

Lead organizer Candi Brings Plenty said Sunday’s march was led by indigenous women in solidarity with other women who have stood up to those in power.

“Your privilege was built on the shoulder of my ancestors, so allow indigenous leadership to stand on those shoulders to be seen and heard,” she said.

Sunday’s march comes a day after multiple marches and rallies were held to mark the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A women’s march was also held Sunday in Salem.

