Local all-girl Cub Scout den sets out for their first badge

For the very first time, these outdoorsy girls can call themselves Cub Scouts.

"I really want to be like my big brothers and go on camping trips," Cub Scout Sarah Firmin said.

"Like nature things and how to build stuff," Cub Scout Mia Jensen added.

This den will get to do just that. On Sunday in Tryon Creek, the brand new den set out for their first badge.

"Jan. 15 was the first time girls could participate in Boy Scouts," assistant den leader Sara Lewis explained.

In a historic move from the Boy Scouts of America, the group is now welcoming girls and young women after a unanimous vote.

Anita Jensen said she is thrilled her daughter Mia gets her chance to be part of the den.

"She's super excited to just be part of something," Jensen said. "Growing up, my brother was a Cub Scout, my parents were den leaders. I got to go on all these outings but not necessarily a part of it."

Her proof is in a photo she shared with FOX 12. It shows Jensen as a child looking down at the Cub Scouts, clearly not happy to be left out.

"It's a picture of me looking down, but not a part of it and really wanting to be a part of it," Jensen said.

She didn't get that chance, but now her daughter and these young women will.

