Local all-girl Cub Scout pack sets out for their first badge

For the very first time, these outdoorsy girls can call themselves Cub Scouts.

"I really want to be like my big brothers and go on camping trips," said Cub Scout Sarah Firmin.

Cub Scout Mia Jensen said, "Like nature things and how to build stuff."

This den will get to do just that. On Sunday in Tryon Creek, the brand new pack set out for their first badge.

"Jan. 15 was the first time girls could participate in Boy Scouts," said assistant den leader Sara Lewis.

A historic move from the Boy Scouts of America – after a unanimous vote it's now welcoming girls and young women.

"She's super excited to just be part of something," said Mia’s mother, Anita Jensen.

She is thrilled her daughter Mia gets her chance to be part of the pack.

"Growing up, my brother was a Cub Scout, my parents were den leaders. I got to go on all these outings but not necessarily a part of it," Jensen said.

Her proof is in a photo she shared with FOX 12. It shows Jensen as a child looking down at the Cub Scouts, clearly not happy to be left out.

"It's a picture of me looking down, but not a part of it and really wanting to be a part of it," Jensen said.

She didn't get that chance, but now her daughter and these young women will.

