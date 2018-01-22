Suspect caught after high-speed pursuit on I-205 - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect caught after high-speed pursuit on I-205

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A driver led police on a chase southbound on Interstate 205 from Washington state to just before I-5 in Clackamas County.

A suspect wanted for a person-to-person crime in Vancouver led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase down I-205 before being stopped with spike strips near Stafford Road.

Fox 12 viewers saw the pursuit Sunday night and estimated speeds well over 100 MPH.

ODOT cameras showed an attempt to stop the vehicle with spike strips at Sunnyside failed but by another attempt near West Linn was successful.

When the vehicle came to a stop the suspect attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody.

