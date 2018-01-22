Vancouver theft suspect leads officers on chase over state line - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver theft suspect leads officers on chase over state line

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police say a driver rammed into the side of a patrol car then sparked a high-speed chase across state lines.

Officers were called to the Safeway store on Mill Plain and Andresen in Vancouver just after 9 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft.

Their investigation led them to an apartment complex nearby, and that's where police said a driver rammed an officer's car and took off from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer who was in the patrol car was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Police continued their pursuit of the suspect until the vehicle crossed the state line into Oregon, at which point deputies from Clackamas County and officers with the Portland Police Bureau took over the chase on Interstate 205.

The deputies deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle near Sunnyside Road, but the suspect continued on until finally stopping near Stafford Road.

Everyone in the vehicle was taken into custody.

The incident temporary closed southbound I-205, but all lanes have been reopened.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.