Vancouver theft suspect leads officers on chase over state line

Vancouver police say a driver rammed into the side of a patrol car then sparked a high-speed chase across state lines.

Officers were called to the Safeway store on Mill Plain and Andresen in Vancouver just after 9 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft.

Their investigation led them to an apartment complex nearby, and that's where police said a driver rammed an officer's car and took off from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer who was in the patrol car was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Police continued their pursuit of the suspect until the vehicle crossed the state line into Oregon, at which point deputies from Clackamas County and officers with the Portland Police Bureau took over the chase on Interstate 205.

CCSO assist @ppbeast with pursuit of vehicle involved in crimes in Washington. pic.twitter.com/geIr9yUBOz — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 22, 2018

The deputies deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle near Sunnyside Road, but the suspect continued on until finally stopping near Stafford Road.

Multiple agency, multiple state pursuit ends well in Clackamas County on I-205 near Stafford Rd. All occupants detained and no threat to public. @ClarkCoSheriff @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/bc4zuQoZbH — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 22, 2018

Everyone in the vehicle was taken into custody.

The incident temporary closed southbound I-205, but all lanes have been reopened.

