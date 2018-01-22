Police searching for suspects in robbery at NE Portland market

Police are searching for two people who they say attempted to rob a northeast Portland store Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the Food King Market at 2909 NE Prescott St. just after 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, the officers learned that two suspects came in the store and demanded money and that one of the two was showing a gun.

The employee in the store fled the scene.

The officers searched the surrounding neighborhood but could not find anyone matching the suspects' descriptions of two men in masks, with one being 6 feet 3 inches tall and the other being simply described as short.

Police said no surveillance images of the incident are available at this time, but did not that the suspects did not seem to get any more or other items from the store.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery detail are continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Winters by phone at 503-823-0466 or by email at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.

