On the Go with Joe at the BK10 Speedways - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the BK10 Speedways

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.

Racers from across the country will converge on the Salem Speedway this weekend for the BK10.

Joe V. stopped by the track and got a preview of action fans could see this weekend.

For more information on the races, head to the track’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.