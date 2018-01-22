On the Go with Joe at the BK10 Speedways

Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
Portland police said that a man found injured near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Stark Street Sunday has died.More >
Portland police said that a man found injured near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Stark Street Sunday has died.More >
Vancouver police say a driver rammed into the side of a patrol car then sparked a high-speed chase across state lines.More >
Vancouver police say a driver rammed into the side of a patrol car then sparked a high-speed chase across state lines.More >
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >
A new and dangerous trend on social media not only raised concerns of doctors but has caused retailers to take precautionary measures.More >
A new and dangerous trend on social media not only raised concerns of doctors but has caused retailers to take precautionary measures.More >
Police are searching for two people who they say attempted to rob a northeast Portland store Sunday evening.More >
Police are searching for two people who they say attempted to rob a northeast Portland store Sunday evening.More >
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >
The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.More >