Police: One person shot in overnight disturbance in St. Johns neighborhood

Police officers said a man being aggressive at a St. Johns area apartment was shot after being confronted by a neighbor early Monday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Bristol Court Apartments at 9457 N. Bristol Ave. just after 1 a.m.

As officers were headed to the apartments, 911 dispatchers learned shots had been fired at the scene, and when the officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The officers provide care to the man until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital. Medical personnel said the man had what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers believe the man was the aggressor in the reported domestic disturbance.

Either shortly after or during that incident, police said the man became confrontational with another community member, who police said fired a single gunshot at the man, injuring him.

The community member was contacted by officers and was cooperative with the investigation. The gun believed to have been involved in this incident was seized by police as evidence.

Detectives with the PPB Assault Detail are continuing with this investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Traynor by phone at 503-823-0889 or by email at Christopher.Traynor@portlandoregon.gov.

