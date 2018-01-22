Deputies: Car crashes into Boring market in attempt to steal ATM

Deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an attempted ATM theft in Boring.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Green Food Mart at 28190 SW Hwy 212 just after 3 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into the store.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was gone from the scene.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the driver had tried unsuccessfully to steal an ATM located inside the store.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or online at Clackamas.us and to reference case #18-2066.

