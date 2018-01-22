Police: Suspect fires gun during market robbery in Sumner neighborhood

Police said they are searching for two suspects in a robbery in Portland’s Sumner neighborhood where shots were fired.

Officers responded to the Neighborhood Market at 9061 NE Sandy Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

When they arrived at the store, the officers learned two suspects enter the business and demanded money. They also said one of the suspects was armed.

The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of money fled the store, with police saying one of the suspects fired a weapon as the suspects were leaving the store. Officers said no one was injured in this incident.

The officers searched the area around the store but could not locate anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions. There have been no surveillance images of this incident released at this time.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery Detail are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective William Winters by phone at 503-823-0466 or by email at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.

